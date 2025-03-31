Previous
Wonderful Spring colours by jon_lip
Wonderful Spring colours

Taken at Tegrehan Gardens, Cornwall I couldn't resist the fantastic Spring colours of the blue sky, bright pink magnolias and the bright fresh green leaves.
Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Photo Details

