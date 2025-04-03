Previous
Garden Gatherings by jon_lip
Photo 1035

Garden Gatherings

A day indoors today - this is a shot of a load of cuttings that I took from my garden and some from the vacant site next door against a piece of black card.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
