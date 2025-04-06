Previous
Prunus planting in garden by jon_lip
Photo 1035

Prunus planting in garden

Today we planted a new prunus tree (flowering cherry) hoping for a good show of blossom next year and adding a touch of privacy too!
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
