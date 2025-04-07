Previous
Mevagissey morning by jon_lip
Photo 1036

Mevagissey morning

Went to Mevagissey this morning for some shopping and took a walk to the end of the jetty with a view of the lighthouse at the harbour entrance.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact