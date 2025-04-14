Previous
Bluebells by jon_lip
Photo 1046

Bluebells

There are not very many bluebells open at the moment, perhaps in a couple of weeks there will be carpets of them throughout the local woodland. Here is one that opened a little earlier than the rest.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Jon Lip

