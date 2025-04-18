Sign up
Photo 1050
Sorry - Closed!!
This is the new approach to shopping at Tesco. Close the manned checkouts and convert them all to 'assisted self checkouts'. I wonder what happened to customer service?
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
