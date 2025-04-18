Previous
Next
Sorry - Closed!! by jon_lip
Photo 1050

Sorry - Closed!!

This is the new approach to shopping at Tesco. Close the manned checkouts and convert them all to 'assisted self checkouts'. I wonder what happened to customer service?
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact