After scanning by jon_lip
Photo 1051

After scanning

This is the result of the 'assisted self service' system. A whole week's shopping in one pile prior to packing it yourself!
Progress?? I wonder how many existing staff will be let go once customers get used to doing everything themselves?
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
287% complete

