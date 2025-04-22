Previous
Next
Best decorated Easter eggs by jon_lip
Photo 1054

Best decorated Easter eggs

Hard=boiled eggs painted and decorated in many interesting and unusual ways by children at our village hall at Easter. Split into age groups, the winners were rewarded with large chocolate eggs.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact