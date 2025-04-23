Grand Egg Race!

Previous
Here, the decorated eggs are released at the top of Foxhole Lane and they roll down to the finish line. The seagulls await for bits of egg that get knocked off on their journey down! Winners receive large chocolate version.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
