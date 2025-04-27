Previous
Our village beach in oils by jon_lip
Our village beach in oils

An oil on canvas painting on our dentist's waiting room wall. For sale at £95. A good price 👍
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
