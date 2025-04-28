Previous
Mining heritage legend at Luxulyan Valley by jon_lip
Photo 1060

Mining heritage legend at Luxulyan Valley

On a walk through the Luxulyan Valley this legend explains the workings of a water powered tramway for transporting the minerals from the mine head to the nearby docks at Pentewan and Fowey.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Photo Details

