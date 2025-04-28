Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1060
Mining heritage legend at Luxulyan Valley
On a walk through the Luxulyan Valley this legend explains the workings of a water powered tramway for transporting the minerals from the mine head to the nearby docks at Pentewan and Fowey.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
1060
photos
5
followers
10
following
290% complete
View this month »
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Challenge
Camera
moto e30
Taken
30th April 2025 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close