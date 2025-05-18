Previous
Mevagissey from the top of the hill by jon_lip
Photo 1080

Mevagissey from the top of the hill

Stopped here on the way home after picking up stuff from the chemist.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact