Previous
Next
Clay mine hill by jon_lip
Photo 1096

Clay mine hill

A recent visit shows the old and the new method of disposing of waste material from clay mines.
The new method can be seen in the distance with rolling countryside and gentle slopes. The old method was to pile it all up into a pointed mound.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact