Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1113
Determined to Flower!
Poppies pushing their way up through the concrete. Brought back memories of 'Spanish Harlem', (Drifters 1985) Oops! - photographer's shadow in foreground!
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
1113
photos
6
followers
10
following
304% complete
View this month »
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Challenge
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
19th June 2025 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close