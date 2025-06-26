Previous
Next
Adventure - Bring it on! by jon_lip
Photo 1119

Adventure - Bring it on!

Spotted this minibus entering the car park... I wonder who was in it?
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
307% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Polly
LOL.Our camper van says
SKI Holiday.
Spending the
Kids
Inheritance!
June 27th, 2025  
Jon Lip
Aha - I love it. We're about halfway through ours......
June 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact