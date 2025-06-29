Previous
Poppy Corner by jon_lip
Photo 1122

Poppy Corner

On the corner of a road on our way back home from a walk.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
307% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Polly
Well done.Such a clear photo of red petals is difficult to achieve!
June 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact