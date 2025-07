Rover on the beach

No, not Rover the dog but Rover the 4-wheel drive! Some people seem to have no awareness of what's happening around them!

Despite there being a large sign declaring No Jet-Skis and No vehicles on the beach after 10:00 (this was taken about 14:00). They couldn't launch from the proper place as there seemed to be too many people in the way! Hmmm I wonder why the signs were put up??

Ah well, life's too short to worry about what other people get up to I suppose!