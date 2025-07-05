Previous
Pilot gig coming home by jon_lip
Pilot gig coming home

Taken from the cliff top, one of our local pilot gig teams coming home after practicing their racing skills
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
