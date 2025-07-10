Previous
Agapanthus by jon_lip
Photo 1133

Agapanthus

Another garden pic, an agapanthus flower in front of our summerhouse. It's far too hot to go out anywhere today, only as far as the garden - global warming? I should say so...
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
