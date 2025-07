The sea gull has landed

This poor chap landed with a thump in our back garden today. I imagine it was on its inaugural flight but didn't get more than twenty yards or so. Its parents are standing on nearby rooftops 'shouting' at it and it is 'shouting' back. We tried to shoo it away but got dive-bombed by mum and dad so came indoors again. We'll just have to wait until it has another go at this flying lark and makes it at least as far as next door!