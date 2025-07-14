And then there were two

Looks as though our seagull has been joined by its brother! (on the left) I think that big brother must have flown down to give idiot younger brother tips on this flying malarky because elder took a long run flapping madly and cleared the fence followed by younger brother who ran with its wings out until it ran into the fence (ouch). He tried a second (third, fourth and fifth) time before he realised the combination of running and flapping at the same time = flight! It cleared the fence and hasn't been seen since. Now all that's left is for me to clear up the guano and try and put the garden back to rights...