And then there were two by jon_lip
Photo 1137

And then there were two

Looks as though our seagull has been joined by its brother! (on the left) I think that big brother must have flown down to give idiot younger brother tips on this flying malarky because elder took a long run flapping madly and cleared the fence followed by younger brother who ran with its wings out until it ran into the fence (ouch). He tried a second (third, fourth and fifth) time before he realised the combination of running and flapping at the same time = flight! It cleared the fence and hasn't been seen since. Now all that's left is for me to clear up the guano and try and put the garden back to rights...
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
