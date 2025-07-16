Previous
Hydrangea 02 by jon_lip
Hydrangea 02

Another hydrangea shot from yesterday's session.
ps. it's still raining :-(
16th July 2025

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Delightful capture fav!
July 16th, 2025  
