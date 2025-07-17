Previous
Truro city centre is undergoing some major improvements lately. One of them is the removal of this eyesore at Lemon Quay (just opposite Marks and Spencer's). A short history:-
The Compton Castle was built in 1914 and served as a naval ammunition carrier during World War II before being moved to Truro in 1982. The vessel's condition has deteriorated significantly over the last 15 years and it sank on its mooring in 2023.
Among other things, it was previously used as a cafe and a floating museum.

Efforts to repurpose it were unsuccessful, and it was deemed necessary to remove it to facilitate redevelopment. At a cost of £200,000.00!

