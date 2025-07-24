St Austell Looking a bit sad

Previous
This row of shops run up beside the church. As can be seen, they are looking somewhat forelorn with empty buildings and facades going green through lack of maintenance. St Austell has had a shed load of money spent on its town centre, but its streets remain non-busy and the shops that are there consist of Turkish barbers, vape shops, betting shops and used mobile phone shops and also a pawnbroker. As the town has no access to or is near to any beaches for the summer trade, most of the traffic passes through on the main road...
