Village street fayre by jon_lip
Photo 1149

Village street fayre

A good turnout for the village fayre, bought a car sticker, a Lee Child novel and a lino-cut picture. It rained just as we set off to walk back home :-(
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
315% complete

