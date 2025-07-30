Previous
Speed on the sand by jon_lip
Photo 1153

Speed on the sand

Tide's gone out leaving this speedy craft high and dry. The rest of the beach is set aside for beach Gala Day.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Jon Lip

