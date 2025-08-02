Previous
Sea Shanties at Cakebreads by jon_lip
Cakebreads, the shop cum pub cum takeaway cum post office cum just about everything had sea shanty singing from these chaps, lubricated with Korev. Korev being Cornish for lager, which comes from the local brewery at St Austell.
