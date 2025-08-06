Previous
Next
The flags are out on Church Street by jon_lip
Photo 1160

The flags are out on Church Street

These flags (or bunting) will remain fluttering until the end of the holiday season. This is Church Street and leads down to the beach. There's a good crop of grapes from the vines in the garden on the right.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact