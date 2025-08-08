Previous
The moon by jon_lip
Photo 1162

The moon

As taken from the side of our house facing South. Not quite full, but a wonderful colour. Complete full moon will be Saturday 9th so I will try to get a shot then depending on cloud cover.
Best on Black
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact