Previous
Photo 1162
The moon
As taken from the side of our house facing South. Not quite full, but a wonderful colour. Complete full moon will be Saturday 9th so I will try to get a shot then depending on cloud cover.
Best on Black
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
365 Challenge
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th August 2025 9:17pm
