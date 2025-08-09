Previous
Next
How the other half live by jon_lip
Photo 1163

How the other half live

This is just one of the many luxury dwellings that have a fantastic view of the bay. All the houses up there command six figure prices.... !
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
319% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact