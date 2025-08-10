Previous
Day on the Sand by jon_lip
Day on the Sand

An event run by the village consisting of raffles, tombola,'find the treasure', pop-corn, candlyfloss etc. Also a sand sculpture competition. Great fun, great weather, what's not to like?
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Jon Lip

