Previous
Next
A RAT runner by jon_lip
Photo 1169

A RAT runner

The Roseland August Trail (RAT) run takes place each year. It has varying length runs, including a two-day 64 mile event!
I don't know which run this chap's on but he seems to be going strong!
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
321% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact