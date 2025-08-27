Previous
Next
No Mermaids today by jon_lip
Photo 1181

No Mermaids today

The holiday season is almost at an end so the Mermaid beach cafe shut its doors early today.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact