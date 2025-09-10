Previous
A fig fest! by jon_lip
A fig fest!

There are dozens of new figs on our tree but I will remove these as I don't think that they will ripen this late in the year - even in our mild Cornish climate!
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
