Lostwithiel Bridge by jon_lip
Photo 1199

Lostwithiel Bridge

A day out with a friend taking photos. Today we went to Lostwithiel on the River Fowey (pronounced Foy). We were standing under this tree as it had just started to rain :-(
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely scene
September 15th, 2025  
