Photo 1199
Lostwithiel Bridge
A day out with a friend taking photos. Today we went to Lostwithiel on the River Fowey (pronounced Foy). We were standing under this tree as it had just started to rain :-(
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
Kathy A 🇦🇺
Lovely scene
September 15th, 2025
