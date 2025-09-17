Sign up
Previous
Photo 1202
Cala Lily
Taken some time ago - but it fills an empty day. It's been raining ALL DAY here and I'm getting fed up with it !! :-(
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
0
0
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
Views
0
Album
365 Challenge
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
29th March 2024 2:51pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
