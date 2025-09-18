Previous
Market House St Austell

Popped inside this historic building after a visit to the dentist. It's a very interesting place that was built in 1844, although it's looking a bit run down now even after an expensive make-over in 2020. The roof structure is thought to be the largest free-standing vaulted wooden ceiling of its type in Europe. I've never seen more than three people in it even though there are many independent shops, and some of those are sitting empty.
Sir Winston Churchill addressed crowds of people here in 1910 from the upper gallery.
