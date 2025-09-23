Interesting gate signage

Previous
A long walk this morning, up above Vault Beach. The flying refers to the Kernow Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association.

The shepherds only sign I thought, was quite novel.
23rd September 2025

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
