Previous
Sunny afternoon by jon_lip
Photo 1211

Sunny afternoon

Parasol up, cushions on chairs, glasses of wine on a beautiful afternoon , what's not to like? 😎.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
331% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact