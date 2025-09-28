Previous
Bucket of figs by jon_lip
Bucket of figs

These are all the figs that were left on our tree. I've removed them as they will not ripen now so late in the year.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
