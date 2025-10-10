Previous
Next
Site for Gazebo by jon_lip
Photo 1225

Site for Gazebo

This messy looking spot is where we are intending to erect a small gazebo. I spent the rest of the day with a pick-axe and sledge hammer removing the lump of concrete.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
335% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact