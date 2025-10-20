Previous
Lowarnes at Heligan by jon_lip
Lowarnes at Heligan

Lowarnes – which is Cornish for “vixen” – is a 6m-tall sculpture made from vivid russet rhododendron wood grown at Heligan Gardens, Cornwall.

She has been created by the Cornish brother and sister artist team of Sue and Pete Hill alongside Hal Silvester.

The beautiful wood used to represent the fur of Lowarnes was harvested from a 150-year-old ‘Cornish Red’ rhododendron which fell during Storm Darragh in December 2024. Around 600 pieces were hand-split by Heligan staff, creating the wonderfully sinuous texture and curves used to represent the animal’s fur.
