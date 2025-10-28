Previous
Next
Waddesdon Manor 01 by jon_lip
Photo 1243

Waddesdon Manor 01

A very wet day at Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire, home of the Rothschild family, now owned by The National Trust. Built in the style of a french chateaux.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
341% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact