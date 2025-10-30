Previous
Waddesdon Manor 03 Bacchus by jon_lip
Waddesdon Manor 03 Bacchus

Situated in the wine cellar is this statue of Bacchus, god of wine which dates from 1740!
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
