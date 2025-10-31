Previous
Next
Waddesdon Manor 04 by jon_lip
Photo 1246

Waddesdon Manor 04

An alcove along a corridor in the 'gentlemen's area' are these differing implements for the dispatching of one's enemies.
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
341% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact