Reeds in Settling Pool at Wheal Martyn by jon_lip
Photo 1256

Reeds in Settling Pool at Wheal Martyn

This was taken at Wheal Martyn Clay Museum. The reeds were growing in one of the settling pools that allow the mica to sink to the bottom whereupon plugs are removed, allowing the water to drain away, leaving the un-processed mica behind.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Photo Details

