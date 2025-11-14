Sign up
Previous
Photo 1260
The Oracle is Leaving
After approximately 10 years of storage in our neighbour's front garden, the Oracle is leaving.
It will be transported to a safe haven, then sailed up to a boatyard at St-Just-Roseland where it will be renovated.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
