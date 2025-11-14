Previous
The Oracle is Leaving by jon_lip
The Oracle is Leaving

After approximately 10 years of storage in our neighbour's front garden, the Oracle is leaving.
It will be transported to a safe haven, then sailed up to a boatyard at St-Just-Roseland where it will be renovated.
Jon Lip

