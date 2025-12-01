Previous
Gutter hooks by jon_lip
Photo 1277

Gutter hooks

These are left over from the 2 packs of gutter hooks used to hang a new set of Christmas lights at the front of the house.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
350% complete

