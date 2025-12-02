Previous
Next
You Float my boat by jon_lip
Photo 1278

You Float my boat

A fill-in picture of a Cornish Lugger. The H markings means that it is registered in Plymouth, Devon.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact