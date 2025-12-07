Previous
Garden visitor by jon_lip
Photo 1283

Garden visitor

Suddenly appeared, walked around for a while, then disappeared!
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
351% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact